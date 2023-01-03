Drew Barrymore Net Worth, Assets, Investments, Salary & Career Highlights, and Personal Life

Drew Blythe Barrymore popularly known as Drew Barrymore, is one of the biggest Hollywood names. She in fact comes from a line of actors but has managed to carve her name with her iconic performances and Hollywood hits. The actress with the most infectious smile has managed to win several prestigious nominations and awards including a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and nominations for a British Academy Film Award and seven Emmy nominations. Not just that, in 2004, the actress even earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Famous for being a beloved actress, director, talk show host, author, and producer, as of today, Drew Barrymore has a net worth of approximately $125 million. Drew got her big break as a child artist with her role in "E.T. The Extra-terrestrial" followed by her roles in "Firestarter", and "Irreconcilable Differences." While professionally Drew had a pretty successful career, she got herself into a habit of substance abuse from an early age. She not only started smoking and drinking at a young age but started doing cocaine when she was just in eighth grade. The actress was sent to rehab. In fact, the actress even attempted to kill herself at one point. In her late teen years, the actress got the emancipation request accepted which defined her teen years. In her early twenties, Drew finally felt stable which marked the beginning of her Hollywood career. If you have liked romance as a genre, there is no way, you don’t already love Drew’s performances in Hollywood hits including "The Wedding Singer", "50 First Dates", "Riding in Cars with Boys", "Never Been Kissed", "Charlie's Angels", "Fever Pitch", and "He's Just Not That Into You".

Today, Drew has grown into one of the biggest Hollywood icons who has worked on the big screen, and the small screen and tried her luck in several other fields including launching her own cosmetics line, her own clothing brand, and her own signature wine.

Drew Barrymore Assets

When it comes to assets and real estate, Drew Barrymore has been in the limelight for making quite a number of deals. Drew bought a 5,600-square-foot house in the Hamptons near the beach in 2019 for which she paid a whopping amount of $5.5 million. In 2010 she bought a 6,258-square-foot six-bedroom mansion in Montecito, California for which she paid $5.5 million. Apart from the six rooms, the mansion bears seven and a half bathrooms which are situated on around two acres of land. The stunning property features the best floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, a number of fireplaces, and a dreamy wrap-around porch. The two-story mansion even has a laundry room and a huge garage. Drew listed this house in 2013 for around $7.5 million and finally decided to sell it for $6.35 million. She has also been in the limelight for selling her house on the Hollywood Hills in 2018 for around $16.5 million.

Drew Barrymore Salary Highlights

Drew Barrymore has been known for taking up roles that don't pay a lot simply for artistic satisfaction. Such movies include Donnie Darko where she was paid $500,000 and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind where she was paid only $250,000. Apart from these, she has also made a fortune from her roles in movies like Mad Love where she was paid around $1.5 million, and Ever After where she paid $3 million. As a matter of fact, Drew made around $9 million for her role in the Charlie's Angels franchise. As of today, Drew Barrymore’s highest payday is around $15 million for the sequel of Charlie’s Angel.

Drew Barrymore - Career Highlights

Reportedly, Drew's career in acting began when she was merely 11 months old. The famous story claims that she was cast for a dog food commercial simply because she was a natural. Just a few years later she was chosen as a child artist in the 1980’s science fiction drama Altered States, but when she finally bagged the role of Elliot's younger sister named Gertie in E.T., that role began her career as a Hollywood star.

In 1984 she was seen in the iconic movie adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter. She was further seen in 1992's Poison Ivy, and 1993’s erotic thriller drama titled Doppelganger. It was in the late nineties that she gave a string of hits with films like 1998's The Wedding Singer, along with Adam Sandler, and 1999’s Never Been Kissed. In 2000, Drew was seen as one of Charlie's Angels followed by the 2003’s sequel called Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. Later she was seen in independent films like Donnie Darko and Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

By 2009, Drew knew she is much more than an actress and decided to try her luck as a director. Her directorial debut was called Whip It. Post that, the Hollywood star has been seen in a number of Hollywood projects, including Going the Distance and Blended. Recently, she starred in Netflix original series titled Santa Clarita Diet along with Timothy Olyphant.