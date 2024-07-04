El Marginal Spin-off Series En el Barro with Original Creator Sebastián Ortega Gets Green-Lit

Partnership between Netflix, Underground and Telemundo Studios in the promotion of a new spin-off for El Marginal. The Argentinian hit aired from 2016 to 2022 on Televisión Pública Argentina and Netflix for five seasons comprising 37 episodes.

The story Of Gladys continues

The spin-off film titled En el Barro will continue Gladys Guerra’s story. She was brought into the first season of El Marginal as a visitor who frequented the series. A CheNetflix post on July 3rd said, “In the series ‘En el Barro’ a group of women, united by adversity, will face the hostility of the prison regime in ‘La Quebrada.’”

Sebastián Ortega who co-created ‘El Marginal’ returns for its spin-off. Production began in July 2024. The cast includes Ana Garibaldi, Valentina Zenere, Rita Cortese, Lorena Vega, Marcelo Subiotto, Carolina Ramírez and Ana Rujas. Juana Molina, Gerardo Romano and Cecilia Rosetto are set to make guest appearances.

Another challenge in La Quebrada

According to todotvnews.com, at this stage Gladys is among an inexperienced group of prisoners taken to La Quebrada prison. Their car gets swallowed up by water and they are almost dying. However, she succeeds in freeing herself and others from captivity. Five survivors covered with mud get onto dry land.

They have to go through tough times under harsh prison rule and amid different tribes that run daily life inside their walls because they join their hands together against all odds overcoming their own weaknesses and strengths forming another gang called Las Embarradas.

For fans of intense female prison dramas like Wentworth or Turkish series such as The Yard or even Orange is the New Black; En el Barro should be watched. The series will have all the ingredients of intense drama as well as a compelling story of survival and unity.

