Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling’s Oscars Win for Stunt Work Campaign; Says ‘My man is...'

Eva Mendes is beaming with pride over Ryan Gosling’s latest achievement — and she’s letting the world know. The actress, who typically keeps her relationship with Gosling private, took to Instagram Friday to give her longtime partner a rare but heartfelt shout-out. In a celebratory post, Mendes, 51, praised Gosling, 44, for championing stunt performers during his “Fall Guy” press tour. Her Instagram slideshow featured photos of Gosling alongside the stunt team from the 2024 film, as well as articles highlighting his campaign to get stunt work recognized by the Academy.

“My man is the F best!” Mendes wrote, proudly noting that after nearly a century of being overlooked, stunt work will finally become an official Oscars category, starting with films released in 2027.

“Success is almost only measured by box office,” she continued. “So I’m extra proud of my man for turning his entire ‘Fall Guy’ press tour into a campaign to get stunts recognized by the Oscars.”

Mendes also congratulated the stunt community on the historic win and cheekily joked about sharing a photo of Gosling with his co-star, Emily Blunt, calling Blunt a “total babe” and declaring, “No más!”

Fans flooded the comments, praising Mendes and Gosling for their support and admiration for each other. Gosling, who portrayed stuntman Colt Seavers in the David Leitch-directed film, worked closely with real-life stunt professionals Logan Holladay and Ben Jenkin to bring authenticity to the role.

The longtime couple, who began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, share two daughters — Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8. Despite frequent marriage rumors, they have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Though Mendes has stepped back from acting to focus on raising their daughters, she occasionally offers glimpses into their relationship. In a 2024 interview with The Times of London, Mendes admitted that much of her confidence comes from Gosling, saying she feels “really f–king sexy” because of “the way he looks at” her. With moments like these, it’s clear that Mendes and Gosling’s low-key love story remains stronger than ever.

