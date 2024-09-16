'Forever Work Brother': Glen Powell Celebrates Lamorne Morris' Win At 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

Glen Powell is celebrating his friend Lamorne Morris after his big win at the 2024 Emmy Awards. Morris took home his first-ever Emmy for his role in season 5 of Fargo, and Powell couldn't be prouder.

Glen Powell's Heartfelt Congratulations

Minutes after Morris' win, Glen Powell took to Instagram Stories to give his friend a shoutout. "So unbelievably proud of my friend," he wrote, sharing a black-and-white photo of the two in matching pilot jumpsuits from their time on the 2014 film Sex Ed. Powell, 35, and Morris, 41, have maintained a close friendship since then. Powell added a crying face emoji and an applause emoji to express his emotions, tagging Morris and calling him an "Emmy Winner."

Reactions from the 'New Girl' Cast

Hannah Simone, who starred alongside Morris in New Girl, also congratulated him. In her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Never a doubt in my mind. So proud of my former roommate and forever work brother." Max Greenfield, another former New Girl star, shared Morris' acceptance speech on his Instagram Stories, adding a crown emoji to signify the achievement.

Morris' Emotional Acceptance Speech

Morris won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role as Deputy Witt Farr in Fargo. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his "beautiful mother," humorously recalling, "I dropped out of her, her butt, whatever, I know where babies come from." He also gave a shoutout to his 4-year-old daughter Lily, saying, "I told you I would do it, you always doubted me." Morris acknowledged his fellow nominees, including Robert Downey Jr., humorously asking him to sign a poster he has at home.

Morris’ journey to his first Emmy has been filled with humor and humility, as seen in a video he shared last month documenting his reaction to the nomination. His daughter Lily playfully teased him for crying, showcasing the heartwarming and comedic dynamic they share. With support from friends like Glen Powell and his New Girl co-stars, Morris' win is a celebrated milestone in his career.

