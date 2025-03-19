Gabriel Macht Says Harvey Specter is 'Utterly Full of Himself'; Wonders WHY Fans Want More After Suits LA Cameo

Gabriel Macht is overwhelmed by fans’ reaction to his return to the screens as Harvey Specter. The actor reprised his iconic role in the fourth episode of Suits L.A., titled Batman Returns. Opening up about the critics and the reviews he received from the audience, the actor wonders why they "need more of his character on the screen". Macht portrayed the character in the original series for 9 seasons and later played a cameo in the ongoing show.

In a conversation with US Weekly, the actor stated, “I think that there's a certain element to Harvey, which is that he speaks from the hip. He's very quippy.” He further added, He's totally and utterly full of himself and has an ego—really the size of maybe a small state in the U.S. — but underneath it all, he really does have a heart of gold.”

Speaking of his character at length, the actor continued to say that in the initial seasons of Suits, Harvey is quite self-centered and self-serving. However, he wishes good for the common people and eventually makes mistakes and learns from them. And this is the trait that catered to the audience the most and made him likeable.

The actor continued to say that, under all the amour, Harvey just wants to do what is right.

Continuing on the same lines, Macht added, “He just does things, sometimes in manipulative ways, to solve a problem that is justified.” He went on to add, “But there are times where I'm like, ‘This guy is terrible. What is he doing?’”

Advertisement

As for his latest return to the screens, Specter stepped in as a close friend of Ted Black, portrayed by Stephen Amell. The majority of the scenes that included Macht were shot in the throwback format.

While the fans await more of Harvey Specter in the show, the reports claim that Rick Hoffman will also mark his return as Louis Litt in the coming episodes.