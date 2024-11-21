General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Fight Drew for Custody of Sam’s Children?

Thursday’s episode of General Hospital is packed with drama as Jason Morgan and Drew Quartermaine find themselves at odds over Sam McCall’s will. With Sam’s sudden death leaving unresolved questions about custody of her children, emotions run high, and a potential legal battle looms. Meanwhile, other Port Charles residents navigate personal and professional challenges, from rekindling relationships to pursuing justice.

The tension begins when Alexis Davis meets with Jason and Drew to discuss Sam’s will. In the document, Sam named Drew as the guardian of her children, Scout and Danny, in the event of her untimely passing. However, Sam never updated the will after Jason’s return, leaving her wishes open to interpretation.

Jason is blindsided by this revelation and becomes agitated, questioning why he wasn’t informed earlier. He insists that Danny belongs with him, while Drew, supported by Alexis, argues that Sam’s wishes should be honored. As their conflict intensifies, Alexis steps in, urging both men to set aside their animosity and prioritize the children’s best interests.

If Jason decides to contest the will in court, his recent altercation with Drew could complicate his case. This brewing custody battle could have lasting consequences for both men and Sam’s children.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, TJ Ashford opens up to Jordan Ashford, confessing he feels he hasn’t been attentive enough in his relationship with Molly Lansing-Davis. This self-reflection may stem from both of them forgetting Molly’s birthday, or perhaps TJ’s concerns about Molly’s involvement in Ric Lansing’s upcoming trial.

At the boxing gym, Kai Taylor bonds with Dex Heller, possibly seeking advice on his budding relationship with Trina Robinson. Meanwhile, Trina expresses her frustration over the chaos in her life but acknowledges Kai’s efforts to win her over. Their dynamic shows promise, though challenges still lie ahead.

On the Corinthos front, Kristina Corinthos expresses gratitude to Josslyn Jacks for her support and later speaks with Sonny Corinthos about her pursuit of justice. Determined to ensure Ava Jerome faces consequences in court, Kristina’s resolve hints at potential courtroom drama.

Meanwhile, Michael Corinthos leans on Sasha Gilmore Corbin as he contemplates the struggles in his marriage. Their ongoing conversations suggest a deepening emotional connection, even as Michael continues to grapple with his responsibilities.

Additionally, Portia Robinson launches an investigation into Sam’s death after the shocking revelation that she overdosed on digitalis. While Elizabeth Baldwin finds herself under scrutiny for overseeing the nursing team, early speculation points to Cyrus Renault as the mastermind behind Sam’s tragic end.

Finally, a subplot involving Lulu Spencer hints at her determination to escape from Turning Woods. While Thursday’s episode doesn’t focus heavily on her storyline, viewers can expect a shocking development before the week is over.

Thursday’s General Hospital promises a whirlwind of emotions and high-stakes drama as Jason and Drew’s custody clash takes center stage. Meanwhile, other Port Charles residents face their own battles, from uncovering the truth about Sam’s death to navigating complex relationships. With so many unresolved tensions, fans can expect gripping developments and unexpected twists in the days ahead.

