General Hospital Spoilers: Will Lulu’s Article Expose Brook Lynn’s Secret?

On Thursday, April 24, General Hospital promises a packed episode filled with emotional reckonings, health scares, and the threat of buried secrets rising to the surface. Injured Cody Bell finds himself at GH, Jason Morgan steps up as a father, and Brook Lynn Quartermaine is rocked by news that could upend her world.

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) suffers a minor injury that brings him to General Hospital, where a chance encounter with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) sparks an awkward conversation. Cody wonders if Brook Lynn is annoyed with him — likely because he accidentally tipped off Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening) about her past with Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna).

Though Brook Lynn may brush off Cody’s concerns, her mood shifts dramatically once she hears that Lulu is writing an adoption story for the Llanview Banner. Alarm bells ring for Brook Lynn, who fears that the article could lead Dante to discover the truth about the child she gave up for adoption years ago.

Lucas Jones (Van Hansis), set to be interviewed for Lulu’s piece, may further heighten Brook Lynn’s anxiety as he discusses his own adoption experience and the impact of reconnecting with his biological father, Julian Jerome (William deVry). The ripple effects of these stories threaten to reach far beyond the printed page.

Elsewhere, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) are cautiously preparing to bring Marco Rios (Adrian Anchondo) into the fold despite his ties to the shady Sidwell family. Alexis makes it clear: if Marco steps even slightly out of line, he’s gone.

Back at GH, Molly Lansing (Kristen Vaganos) checks in on Cody and issues a stern warning to her father, Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst), about his growing closeness with Ava Jerome (Maura West). Ric is left rattled when Molly hints that his relationship with his daughter could be on the line.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) offers solace to his son Danny (Asher Antonyzyn), who is grieving the absence of Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). Their emotional heart-to-heart reinforces Jason’s dedication to Danny during this difficult time.

Over in Los Angeles, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) prepares for heart surgery, with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) by his side. Brick (Stephen A. Smith) is relieved to hear Carly will be there for Sonny, but the tension is far from over — another attempt on Sonny’s life is looming.

As secrets threaten to spill and tensions mount, Thursday’s General Hospital delivers a powerful mix of emotional reckonings and high-stakes drama. Will Brook Lynn’s past come back to haunt her through Lulu’s article? Can Sonny survive the dual threat of surgery and another assassination attempt? Stay tuned as the lives of Port Charles’ residents hang in the balance.