General Hospital Spoilers: Will Ric Lansing Clear Ava Jerome’s Name in Court?

On General Hospital, tensions rise as Ric Lansing pulls out all the stops to defend Ava Jerome. With the trial taking shocking turns, Ric zeroes in on Kristina Corinthos-Davis, hoping to cast doubt on her testimony. But as new witnesses and surprises emerge, will Ric manage to save Ava from conviction, or will his efforts fall short?

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital promises courtroom drama, family conflicts, and unexpected twists. As Ric Lansing ramps up his defense of Ava Jerome, he faces scrutiny from Sonny Corinthos and others who question his methods. Meanwhile, Lulu Spencer’s mysterious return to Port Charles sets off a chain of events, leaving everyone stunned.

Ric Lansing takes a bold approach in Ava’s defense, focusing on Kristina Corinthos-Davis’ testimony. Ric accuses Kristina of lying and presses her hard on the witness stand, aiming to expose inconsistencies and paint her claims as unreliable. Ava, though initially doubtful of Ric’s efforts, begins to see his strategy as he works to sway the jury’s opinion in her favor.

While Ric intensifies his tactics, TJ Ashford observes the unfolding drama and questions Ric’s methods. Molly Lansing-Davis defends Ric, pointing out that it’s his job to dismantle Kristina’s testimony to protect Ava. However, Sonny Corinthos and Alexis Davis remain deeply distrustful of Ric, certain he has ulterior motives beyond his role as Ava’s lawyer.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Lucky Spencer takes steps to clear Elizabeth Baldwin’s name in the investigation into Sam McCall’s death by digitalis poisoning. Lucky assures Liz that he’s determined to find answers and prove her innocence. However, his investigation is interrupted when he receives alarming news: Lulu Spencer has gone missing from Turning Woods.

As the search for Lulu unfolds, Cody Bell becomes unexpectedly involved after encountering her on the road. Though he initially doesn’t recognize her, Cody offers her a ride, setting the stage for Lulu’s surprising return to her former home. At Maxie Jones’ house, young James West is startled when he encounters a familiar face, adding another layer of mystery to the unfolding story.

Meanwhile, Sasha Gilmore Corbin shares life-altering news with Maxie. Hinting at a possible pregnancy with Michael Corinthos’ child, Sasha’s revelation threatens to upend multiple relationships and create ripple effects throughout Port Charles.

Advertisement

As courtroom drama collides with personal crises, Tuesday’s General Hospital delivers high-stakes twists and emotional turns. Will Ric’s risky defense strategy secure Ava’s freedom? How will Lulu’s unexpected return impact her loved ones? With secrets unraveling and connections deepening, Port Charles remains as unpredictable as ever. Stay tuned for more drama and surprises ahead!

General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha Let Robert Scorpio Into Her Life?