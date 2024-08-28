Coldplay and Maggie Rogers Pay Tribute to Taylor Swift with Cover of Beloved Track

After Swift's own Vienna shows were canceled due to a terror threat, Coldplay and Maggie Rogers paid tribute to Swift at their concert on August 21, 2024. After authorities uncovered a plot, Swift's concerts were canceled on August 8, 9, and 10. Coldplay and Maggie Rogers performed an a cappella version of Swift's 2008 hit Love Story at Ernst Happel Stadium. On the smaller satellite stage, Martin played piano on the beautiful song co-written by Swift and producer Aaron Dessner.



The European leg of Swift's Eras Tour came to an end last week with five shows at London's Wembley Stadium. After Swift's triumphant final run, Vienna authorities announced they had arrested three suspects in the alleged plot to attack the stadium during her three-show run to "kill as many people as possible."

One suspect, a 19-year-old who was reportedly radicalized online, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, and another, an 18-year-old, had also reportedly pledged allegiance to the terror group ISIS. Just a week prior to the shows, a 17-year-old was reportedly hired by a company providing services to the venue. As of yet, none of the men have been formally charged.



There were more than 65,000 fans in attendance during the quiet piano-and-voice cover, with Rogers singing the refrain. As usual, Martin brought up a couple of fans for the tribute, one wearing a Coldplay concert tee with the message, "Dear Chris, Swifties will remember you. Thank you!”



Coldplay's thanks followed a cover of Swift's Love Story that opened their tour last Wednesday and two performances of Shake It Off that followed on Thursday and Saturday.

As part of the concert's tight security, Live Nation GSA worked closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of all attendees, artists, and staff. Entry points were subject to thorough searches, which delayed concertgoers.

Following the Vienna incident, Taylor Swift completed a five-night stint at Wembley Stadium in London. Swift expressed both fear and gratitude for the swift action taken by authorities that prevented a greater tragedy in an Instagram post about the Vienna shows.

While Taylor Swift and her fans were going through a difficult time, Coldplay and Maggie Rogers' tribute was a touching show of solidarity.

