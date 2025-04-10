Kylie Jenner ‘Doesn’t Like’ Gwyneth Paltrow Discussing Intimate Scenes With Co-Star Timothée Chalamet; Source Reveals

It will be interesting to see Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet sharing screen space, and many fans are excitedly waiting to see their new venture, Marty Supreme. But it seems that the actor's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, isn't allegedly happy about the veteran actress's recent comments about the on-screen intimate scenes with the Oscar nominee, per The Sun.

For the unversed, while having a chat with Vanity Fair, Paltrow touched up on the onscreen intimate scenes with Chalamet. She reportedly shared that they had shared multiple intimate scenes, and at one point, even asked the intimacy coordinator on the film's set to take a step back.

The actress added that there was something called an "intimacy coordinator," which she was not aware existed. Iron Man star shared that in her day, one just "got naked, got in the bed, and the camera rolled!"

According to The Sun, this did not sit well with Jenner, as she reportedly got angry. A source close to Chalamet told the publication that the reality show star is uncomfortable with him being intimate on screen.

The insider also alleged that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was furious after reading what Paltrow stated, and she also had heated chats with her boyfriend. It was further shared that the Little Women actor does not have an issue with "being intimate" in films, but The Kardashians star "doesn't like" that.

It was claimed by the source that Jenner "doesn't appreciate all the details and doesn't want him to film any more sex scenes moving forward."

As far as the upcoming movie goes, it is directed by Josh Safdie. It is based on the real-life table tennis pro-Marty Reisman, played by none other than Chalamet.

The audience can expect Marty Supreme to be released on December 25, 2025.

