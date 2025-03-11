Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet to Play a Serial Killer? Find Out as Actor Joins Cast of Dexter: Resurrection

Eric Stonestreet is set to transition from comedy to drama! The Modern Family actor, beloved for his portrayal of the gay character Cameron Tucker, has been cast in a major negative role in Dexter: Resurrection. Deadline has confirmed that the Emmy-winning actor will play Al, a character based off of Kansas City who’s believed to be a serial killer.

Stonestreet’s Midwestern background is something he shares in common with his character in Showtime’s new drama series. The story will revolve around Michael C. Hall’s serial killer, Dexter Morgan, and will chronicle a new chapter of his villainous arc.

According to the outlet, Stonestreet will appear in four episodes of the series but with a prominent storyline. Other big names that have joined the star-studded cast of Dexter: Resurrection include Krysten Ritter (Mia) and Neil Patrick Harris (Lowell), both rumored to portray serial killers.

Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill star Uma Thurman was the first A-list celeb to be announced as a confirmed cast member of the show. Dexter: Resurrection will be a continuation of the recent prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which is based on Jeff Lindsay’s Dexter novels.

As per the official synopsis, the forthcoming series will pick up from the near-fatal shoot-out that almost killed the titular anti-hero in the miniseries Dexter: New Blood. The star-studded cast also includes David Zayas, James Remar, Jack Alcott, Peter Dinklage, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez.

The series began production in January, and the filming is ongoing. Clyde Phillips serves as executive producer and showrunner. Hall, who plays Dexter on the show, also serves as executive producer alongside Scott Reynolds, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns.

As per Deadline, Monica Raymund will helm four episodes, and producing director Marcos Siega will direct six episodes of the series. The series is set for a summer 2025 premiere on Paramount+.