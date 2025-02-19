How did ASAP Rocky react on being cleared in gun assault case? Rapper's hug with wife Rihanna, and emotions explored

A$AP Rocky has been acquitted of two felony assault charges involving a semiautomatic firearm, avoiding a possible 24-year prison sentence. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, received the not-guilty verdict on Tuesday, February 18, in a Los Angeles courtroom. Overcome with relief, he leaped into the arms of his partner, Rihanna, as the courtroom erupted in celebration.

The verdict followed a three-week trial, with the jury reaching its decision in just three hours. Expressing his gratitude, Rocky turned to the jury and said, “Thank y’all for saving my life.” Before the trial, prosecutors had offered him a plea deal involving six months in jail and probation, but Rocky, maintaining his innocence, chose to fight the charges in court—a decision that ultimately paid off.

Rihanna, who attended parts of the trial, was visibly emotional, embracing both Rocky and his defense attorneys. She even brought their two children—2-year-old RZA and 1-year-old Riot—to the courtroom during closing arguments.

The case centered around allegations that Rocky fired two gunshots at his former friend, A$AP Relli, during a 2021 Hollywood confrontation. Relli claimed a bullet grazed his knuckle, but Rocky’s defense argued he had fired a prop gun loaded with blanks as a warning shot. His legal team also questioned Relli’s credibility, calling him “an angry pathological liar.”

The jury was instructed that they could acquit Rocky if they believed he acted in self-defense or had reasonable doubt about the firearm’s authenticity. Though it remains unclear which argument swayed the jury, the result was the same: full acquittal.

This legal victory marks a turning point for A$AP Rocky, allowing him to focus on his thriving career. With upcoming performances at Rolling Loud, a co-chair role at the Met Gala, and a starring role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowestalongside Denzel Washington, the rapper can now move forward without the looming threat of imprisonment. For Rocky and his supporters, the verdict was more than just a win—it was a moment of redemption.