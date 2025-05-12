The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: Bella Ramsey’s Ellie and Isabela Merced’s Dina Hide as Fear Looms

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2, episode 5

It is shown that the Washington Liberation Front had seemingly cleared the main floors of the hospital of the infected. However, it turns out the basement is still filled with them. A harrowing scene soon grips the audience as a dying man says, “It’s in the air.”

Advertisement

As for Ellie and Dina in The Last of Us, unaware of the events unfolding at the hospital, they are seen holed up in the Pinnacle. Ellie experiences a melancholic moment as she gazes at a guitar.

Soon, Isabela Merced's Dina comes up with a plan to escape, a route that involves cutting through an area that is way too dangerous for even the WLF. Soon, they come across another pile of corpses of Seraphite cultists. With the recently revealed pregnancy of Dina, Ellie is concerned and offers to take her back home.

However, Dina recalls her past, also telling Bella Ramsey's Ellie that she understands her need for revenge at a fundamental level. As they reach their destination—not so surprisingly—they see the place being infested with the infected.

ALSO READ: The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Ending Explained: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Encounter Controversial Storyline With Shocking Death

Well, shockingly, their worst nightmare comes to life as the infected turn out to be the new, super-smart ones introduced earlier this season—predators who stalk their prey. In the chaos, Ellie is pinned down, while Dina is shown trapped, out of ammo.

Advertisement

Soon, Jesse arrives and rescues the girls, helping them escape the building with the WLF in pursuit. They find temporary cover in a park. Jesse is furious at both Dina and Ellie, revealing he had to enlist Tommy’s help and sneak out of Jackson to save them.

However, even the park isn’t safe for long, as Seraphites begin to swarm the area. A WLF member is seen brutally killed, Dina is struck with an arrow, and Ellie is left alone, being hunted.

After a harrowing chase and a brush with death and the infected, Ellie activates a blood-red emergency light. The episode ends with Ellie swinging a metal pipe.

We’re then shown poignant flashbacks of a smiling Joel and Ellie—an emotional contrast to the brutal present.