'It Made Me Really, Really, Really Sad': Emma Roberts Reveals She Was 'Horrified And Shocked' After Watching Quiet On Set

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and child abuse.

Emma Roberts reacted strongly to the Quiet on Set: The documentary series Kids TV – The Dark Side, completely unmoved by each episode’s revelations of child abuse allegations by former child stars from Nickelodeon. The shooting took place when Reynolds was 17, but the 33-year-old actress, who rose to fame playing Addie Singer in Nickelodeon’s comedy series Unfabulous (2004-2007), stressed the fact that she was not harassed by the network officials.

“I was completely horrified and shocked because that was not my experience,” Roberts told Variety in an interview published on July 5. “It made me really, really, really sad that that was happening to people that I literally saw often and had no idea.”

Roberts recounted the time she had shooting for Unfabulous, still remembering the good time that she had on the show.

Emma Roberts reflects on early TV career and advocates for safer sets in light of recent allegations

Roberts discussed her early TV work and stated that Unfabulous, her show, had one of the best female showrunners, Sue Rose, which was rare at the moment. She also stressed the chaperone-like role her mother had taken to always accompany her to the set as a precaution.

Reflecting on the Quiet on Set: In the Dark Side Of Kids TV docuseries where several actors alleged child abuse on set and against Nickelodeon Roberts said she felt the hurt. She also spoke about the safety of children and adults on sets and recognized the attempts to make the workplace safer. She was touched by the information from the video and it left a significant imprint on her attitude towards the profession of acting and the treatment of young talents in the industry.

Docuseries reveals the dark side of Kids TV

In the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, many ex-child actors described what they went through having to work for children’s television programs that were rampant with this culture in the late 1990s and early 2000s. These shows were many of them created by Dan Schneider.

Some of the revelations in the series were unfortunate; an actor from Nickelodeon, Drake Bell disclosed he was sexually assaulted by a dialogue coach. Also, two female writers from The Amanda Show accused Schneider of being sexist. There were also several other unpleasant accusations from the employees and former show’s cast about the conditions on the set of Nickelodeon.

After sexual abuse accusations, Dan Schneider was relieved of his duties at Nickelodeon in 2018 after producing independent investigations. However, Schneider has refuted any misconduct in the said allegations leveled against him.

In an interview with PEOPLE in March Nickelodeon said that they could not rule out or investigate what happened in the productions of decades ago but claimed that the network takes all official complaints very seriously. They reiterated their company policies of professional conduct and expectations in the workplace with zero tolerance for harassment and the like.

“Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts, and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience," the statement continued.

This statement was remarkable as it set the tone that Nickelodeon cares for its employees, cast/crew, and every child. In the course of this, the network has put in place several measures to protect the company and fulfill viewers’ expectations.

