Jamie Lee Curtis Was 'Forced' to Get Cosmetic Surgery at 25 Due to Harsh Criticism? Actress Says 'It Was Very Embarrassing...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to d*ug addiction.

Jamie Lee Curtis had to go under the knife at the age of 25. Her decision was influenced by an embarrassing moment on a movie set that left her feeling insecure.

In a recent interview, the 66-year-old actress revealed that the cinematographer of the 1985 film Perfect refused to film her due to her eye bags. The Oscar-winning star shared that the incident, which occurred during the production of James Bridges' directorial, made her feel embarrassed in front of the cast and crew.

Advertisement

“He was like, ‘I am not shooting her today because her eyes are baggy.’ I was 25. For him to say that was very embarrassing. As soon as the movie finished, I ended up having some plastic surgery,” Curtis told 60 Minutes.

Curtis, who portrayed an aerobics instructor opposite John Travolta’s investigative journalist in the film, also revealed that the procedure didn't go too well. And she regretted it as soon as she left the clinic.

In the aftermath, she developed a dependency on painkillers, describing the experience as a quiet and private struggle. "They give you painkillers. I became very enamored with the warm bath of an oipiod. Drank a little bit. I was very quiet and private about it. But it became a dependency for sure," she told the outlet.

The actor has since become a vocal advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance, urging women to embrace their natural appearance.

Advertisement

Curtis never shies away from candidly speaking about her journey to sobriety. In February, she celebrated 26 years of being sober via a social media post.

"26 years ago today, I walked into my first recovery meeting. Since then, my life has completely changed," she wrote in the emotional caption. She added that she has made beautiful friendships along the way, and it has helped her recover over the years.

Curtis was addicted to opiates for a decade until she got sober in 1999. She was prescribed painkillers after her eye surgery.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please reach out and get help. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Tom Cruise and the Cast of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Gather for Pre-Premiere Photocall; PICS