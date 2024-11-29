Kamala Harris Chooses Community Service to Spend Thanksgiving Alongside Husband Doug Emhoff

This Thanksgiving, Kamala Harris is focusing on spreading joy with community service alongside her husband, Doug Emhoff, following conceding the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Harris spent the day giving back to the community as she volunteered with her husband Doug at the D.C. Central Kitchen in Washington, D.C. The vice president, who wore an apron and latex gloves, was seen at the kitchen counter preparing food with her family.

She was covered head to toe by an apron featuring the D.C. Central Kitchen logo and rubber gloves as she prepared greens at DCCK's kitchen. According to TMZ, Harris also made it a memorable day for her grandnieces, who joined them for the service. She was seen gleefully helping one of them to put on gloves.

Her disposition also stood out as so lively, a stark difference compared to the somber message she had conveyed earlier in a video to her fans. Following her loss in the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump, Harris dropped a campaign video urging her followers to be hopeful and powerful.

She said in the video, "I just have to remind you. Don't you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5th, and you have the same purpose and the same ability to engage and inspire."

It sparked mixed reactions, and people began speculating over her mental state and even going to the extent of labeling her as appearing under the influence. A user on X wrote, "Kamala Harris has released her first video since the election, and she sounds like a drunk girl hyping me up in the women’s restroom."

While another X user commented, "She hasn't stopped drinking since the election." Meanwhile, another said, "Damn, I thought she decompressed in Hawaii and would resurface all restored and refreshed, but she looks even more tired and haggard (and drunk)."

Thursday, however, showed off Kamala Harris embracing the spirit of gratefulness and focusing on the family and service. As it is less than two months ahead of her vice-presidency term's end, she seemed to be ending everything on a positive note through connection and community.

