Kate Hudson Recalls 'Stoic' Dating Advice She Received From Stepfather Kurt Russell: 'Take The Romance Out Of It...'

Kate Hudson is one of the most talented actresses who has achieved tremendous success throughout her career. Earlier this year, Hudson launched her debut music album, Glorious, which received a positive response from her fans. The actress recently revealed how she received interesting dating advice from her stepfather, Kurt Russell.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Hudson shared that Russell told her that when dating a guy, she should look for someone who first shows their worst side, noting, "Kurt always used to say, you want the guy that puts their worst foot forward."

She explained that he said that if someone shows their worst side upfront, they’re being honest with you, and this way, you know what to expect. The outlet noted that she called it a "stoic" way of approaching relationships and a way to "take the romance out of it," even though she considers herself a "romantic" person.

She further talked about her parents' relationship. Her stepfather, Kurt Russell, has been with her mother, Goldie Hawn, since 1983. However, despite staying in a relationship for years, the couple never tied the knot and welcomed one child together, a son named Wyatt Russell.

The Marshall movie actress said that when her parents became partners, it was more about being honest with each other, noting that they had already been through it, "they'd had kids and were able to really be honest about who they are and what the expectation was going to be in terms of a relationship." She added that they had "started with that kind of openness of communication."

The Almost Famous movie actress mentioned that she likes this honest approach to relationships because she doesn't want anything "sugar-coated," noting that "Sugar-coated beginnings usually don't end well," so when she would start dating someone, she would ask them, "What's your worst foot? Just give me the truth right now, and then we can skip all the other stuff."

Kate Hudson is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, with whom she shares a daughter named Rani Rose.