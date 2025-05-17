Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Shares Unseen Snaps Late Singer Took Prior to His Death: ‘He Just Looked at Me and…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared the last bunch of pictures that the late singer took of her prior to his death in October 2024. The post came after Cassidy shared her mental health update on her TikTok clip.

Alongside the pictures dropped on her Instagram account, the internet personality wrote a long caption, recalling how the former One Direction band member comforted her when she felt ugly.

In the first six photos, Cassidy has donned a white, flowy dress, posing against what looked like a villa or a luxurious hotel. In another one of the pictures from the carousel, Cassidy is seen curling her hair while donning an orange strapless top.

As for the caption, the influencer wrote, “These are some of the last photos Liam took of me. We were in Greece on our last holiday together. I asked Liam to take a few photos of me because I really loved my dress. As usual, with no hesitation, Liam did everything he could to get me the perfect photo. We walked around the entire resort trying to find the perfect background.”

Recalling how the Strip That Down crooner praised her, Cassidy added to her caption, “He just looked at me and said, ‘I wish you saw how beautiful you are through my eyes.’ And I didn’t listen. I let my insecurities silence the way he saw me that night. So today, I’m posting them. For you, Liam. Just as they are. Unfiltered, unedited. Just me. The way you saw me.”

According to the previously published media reports, Cassidy opened up about her mental health status, claiming to only want to lie in the bed. She was in a yellow hoodie and informed her fans that she was taking a “mental rest day.”

Payne passed away in Buenos Aires after having a tragic fall from his hotel room balcony, located on the third floor. The musician was 31 at the time of his death.

