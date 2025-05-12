Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reflects on Her Mental Health Amid Late Singer’s Son Inheriting His Wealth; Fans React

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared an update about her mental health following the reports of the late singer’s wealth being inherited by his son, Bear. Taking to her TikTok, Cassidy shared that she is taking a “mental reset day,” six months after the tragic death of the former One Direction band member.

Cassidy, who was in a relationship with the Strip That Down crooner for the two years before his death, lay in her yellow hoodie without her makeup on.

In the video, Kate was heard saying, “I've been lying in bed for the past hour.” She further stated, “It's one of those mornings where it's hard for me to get out of bed and start my day.”

Cassidy was alongside the Night Changes crooner just days before he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. Further in her clip, Cassidy shared, “So I've decided I'm going to take a mental reset day and bring you guys along.”

The singer’s partner gathered support from her fans, who reacted to Cassidy’s video. One of the fans wrote in the comment section, “I am always thinking of you, Kate; Liam’s memory will live on through the beautiful love you both shared. Sending you all the strength & love your way. We love you so much!”

Another user shared, “It’s good to have a mental reset day once in a while!!! It’s so good for us and helps us during difficult times. Much love!”

Payne passed away at the age of 31, after suffering severe injuries from the tragic fall. The musician was laid to rest a month later in November, with his fellow One Direction band members in attendance.

Liam Payne is survived by his parents, siblings and son, Bear.

