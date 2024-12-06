Kate Cassidy, the grieving girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, is facing a stark shift in her lifestyle following the tragic death of the One Direction star. Once supported by Payne’s substantial financial generosity, Cassidy now returns to the U.S., leaving behind the life she once shared with the pop star.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Payne provided Cassidy, a 25-year-old social media influencer, with $10,000 monthly for living expenses and covered up to $25,000 more in luxury shopping using his credit card. He even funded the services of his longtime stylist, Adele Cany, to accompany Cassidy during shopping trips.

The couple began dating in late 2022 and had recently moved into a $9,950-per-month rental home in Wellington, Florida, just weeks before Payne’s fatal fall from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony on October 16, 2024. Following the singer’s death, the house was promptly put back on the market.

Cassidy was last seen leaving a London apartment in November, looking somber as she packed her belongings for her return to the U.S. Friends confirmed that while Cassidy earns an income through social media partnerships, her financial independence pales in comparison to the luxurious life Payne had provided.

“She’ll be fine,” a close friend told Page Six. “She doesn’t have Liam’s money, but she’s not broke. She won’t claim anything from his estate because they weren’t married, and Liam has a son, Bear.”

Advertisement

Despite financial setbacks, Cassidy’s grief reportedly has nothing to do with money. “She’s heartbroken over losing Liam,” the friend added.

Cassidy flew to the U.K. to attend Payne’s funeral at St. Mary’s Church in Buckinghamshire. She was supported by close friend Damian Hurley, who praised her strength and honored Payne on social media, calling him "one of the sweetest men I’ve ever met."

Meanwhile, Payne’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl, the mother of his son, also attended the emotional service.

In Argentina, investigations into Payne’s death continue, with hotel staff and a close friend under scrutiny for potential involvement in drug-related incidents leading up to the tragedy. Payne’s family has hired an Argentinian lawyer to represent their interests in the ongoing case.

As Cassidy begins to rebuild her life, friends insist she is focusing on healing and moving forward. While the investigation into Payne’s tragic passing continues, Cassidy remains committed to honoring his memory without seeking financial support from his estate. “The money doesn’t matter,” said a friend. “She’s just mourning the loss of Liam.”

Advertisement

'He Could Have Been Helped': Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Is Infuriated By 'Painful' CCTV Footage; Friends Reveal