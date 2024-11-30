Lizzo Flaunts Weight Loss in Stunning Thanksgiving Dress

Lizzo turned heads this Thanksgiving as she showcased her dramatic weight loss in an orange, body-hugging dress. The “Truth Hurts” singer, 36, hosted the holiday in style, confidently sharing glimpses of her look and feast on TikTok.

The Grammy-winning artist posted a TikTok video on Friday, giving fans a close-up of her flawless makeup and braided updo. She then zoomed out to reveal her knit, off-the-shoulder dress adorned with tiger lily prints. Lizzo accessorized the vibrant outfit with gold earrings, a bracelet, and rings, exuding confidence as she captioned the post, “Baby I ate zooooownnnnn.”

The post, set to Summer Walker’s song “Heart Of A Woman,” celebrated self-love and resilience, themes Lizzo has embraced throughout her health journey. The singer also offered a glimpse of her Thanksgiving spread, featuring an array of delicious dishes ready for her holiday feast.

Lizzo’s weight loss has been a focus of her social media posts this year, where she’s candidly shared details about her new diet and lifestyle. In October, she revealed that incorporating animal protein into her meals helped her shed pounds, boost energy, and improve mental clarity, after previously following a vegan diet. Her typical meals now include egg white cups, buffalo chicken lettuce wraps, grilled chicken, and vegetables.

While Lizzo has faced speculation about using weight-loss medications like Ozempic, she has been vocal about achieving her transformation naturally through consistent workouts, calorie control, and a disciplined approach to her health. Despite occasional struggles with overeating, she remains committed to her journey and takes pride in her progress.

This Thanksgiving, Lizzo proved she’s thriving, radiating confidence and joy as she celebrated the holiday with her fans and loved ones. Her openness about her health journey and dedication to self-love continues to inspire, reminding everyone to embrace their own path to feeling good in their bodies.

