Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion: Date, Time, Hosts, Cast Updates and How to Watch on Peacock

Love Island USA Season 7 is not done yet. The reunion special streams Sunday, August 25, at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET, only on Peacock. Expect the full cast back together, fresh clarifications, and a look at what changed after the July 13 finale.

What to expect from the reunion?

According to PEOPLE, champions Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, who won the USD 100,000 prize, say they have more to address. Bryan revealed they want to “address the Zak K situation,” while Amaya hinted that “certain conversations” are going to take place during the reunion. The special revisits Season 7’s key moments: new couples, breakups, and post-villa updates.

The Hollywood Reporter stated the reunion will be hosted by Love Island USA’s Ariana Madix alongside Bravo’s reunion mainstay Andy Cohen. On filming day, Cohen teased fans on Instagram with a photo of the duo, writing: “There’s been a re-coupling! Don’t miss the Love Island Reunion!”

Here’s when and where to watch

Date: Sunday, August 25

Time: 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

Where: Peacock (streaming exclusive)

Catch up: All previous Love Island USA Season 7 episodes are available to stream now on Peacock.

Who was spotted and who’s skipping

While the final attendance list remains under wraps until the broadcast, fans outside the New York City studio spotted several familiar faces: Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, Pepe Carcia-Gonzalez and Iris Kendall, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, Hannah Fields, Andreina Santos, Belle-A Walker, Jeremiah Brown, TJ Palma, and Austin Shepard.

Casa Amor alumni will be in the mix, and crew members Bryan, Chris, Elan Bibas, JD Dodard, and Zac Woodworth were also seen, PEOPLE reported. One notable absence: Cierra Ortega, who confirmed on TikTok that she will not attend.

Love Island USA Season 7 delivered weeks of romance, recouplings, and shocking dumpings. The reunion offers direct answers from Islanders, on-camera updates on relationships, and clarifications on villa conflicts, including the much-discussed Zak K storyline. With Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen steering the conversation, viewers can expect focused questions and straight talk.

