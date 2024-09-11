Matt Reeves Reveals Robert Pattinson's Batman Would Not Appear In The Penguin For THIS Reason

Director Matt Reeves has confirmed that Robert Pattinson's Batman will not appear in HBO series The Penguin. The show, which will premiere on September 19, 2024, is part of Reeves' expanding universe from the film The Batman. Despite fans' expectations for a cameo, the director explained why Batman's absence was appropriate for this particular storyline.

Matt Reeves addressed the speculation about Robert Pattinson's possible appearance in The Penguin, putting an end to it. Reeves stated unequivocally in an interview with Total Film, "Rob is not going to be in the show."

He went on to say that the series' focus is on other characters and stories from Gotham's criminal world and that Batman would not fit in with that direction. “When I'm doing a Batman story, Batman and Bruce is going to be the main point of view," Reeves said.

Although The Penguin is linked to the Batman film, it will not feature the Dark Knight directly. Reeves stated that Batman's presence is more subtle, as a figure who indirectly influences the events unfolding in Gotham. The series will delve into other characters who did not receive as much attention in the film, particularly Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin), played by Colin Farrell.

Reeves explained why he excluded Batman, saying that this series provides an opportunity to delve deeper into Gotham's criminal underworld.

The director sees The Penguin as a way to bring attention to Gotham's criminals, who are frequently overlooked in Batman stories. By excluding Batman and Bruce Wayne, the show can focus on the power struggles that occur in the city following the events of The Batman.

The series picks up one week after the film, following Oswald Cobblepot as he tries to take control of Gotham's criminal empire. Carmine Falcone's death creates a power vacuum, resulting in conflicts among various crime families. Penguin will compete against Falcone's children, Sofia and Albert, as well as Salvatore Maroni, another mob boss.

Reeves did reveal that the creative team briefly considered including a cameo from Bruce Wayne, but ultimately decided it was not the right fit for the series.

He said that they did talk about all that, but they felt the best way to do this was to go on a grand exploration of a guy grabbing for power at that moment. He also shared that, while including Bruce Wayne would have made sense, it would not have been consistent with the show's focus on Penguin's rise within Gotham.

Colin Farrell returns to the role of Penguin following his phenomenal performance in The Batman. Clancy Brown, John Turturro, Cristin Milioti, and Michael Zegen co-star in the series. The Penguin, which features both returning and new characters, promises to provide fresh perspectives on Gotham's underworld and the power struggles that exist within it.

The eight-episode series will air weekly on HBO, starting September 19, 2024. It will continue the story of Gotham after The Batman, but without direct involvement from the Caped Crusader. Instead, the show focuses on Oswald Cobblepot's rise to power and the intense rivalries within Gotham's crime scene.

