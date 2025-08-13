Meet the Only Indian Actor in Alien: Earth Who Worked at Tea Stall, Sang with Ilaiyaraaja and is Now Making Waves in Hollywood

Adarsh Gourav is the only Indian actor in Alien: Earth, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India (August 13) after its U.S. debut on Hulu and FX (August 12). He plays 'Slightly,' a synthetic child navigating a dark, dystopian future, an emotionally layered role that critics are already praising. The performance marks a major milestone for the Jamshedpur-born actor-singer and places an Indian talent at the heart of the iconic Alien franchise.

From Jamshedpur to the Alien universe

Born in July 1994, Gourav grew up in Jamshedpur before moving to Mumbai at 13. He studied at Loyola School, Lilavatibai Podar, and Narsee Monjee College. His early life was rooted in music: nine years of Hindustani classical training, tabla lessons, and fronting indie bands like Steepsky and Oak Island. He performed on MTV Indies and recorded songs, jingles, and ads, building a music-first résumé long before mainstream stardom.

Here’s how he got his start in front of the camera

At Ajivasan (Suresh Wadkar’s academy), Padma Wadkar mentored Gourav and gave him multiple stage opportunities across Mumbai. During a 2007 Mumbai festival performance of Vande Mataram, he was noticed by Nazali Karamyoi of Raell Padamsee’s company Ace, which led to acting auditions. According to The Times of India, in 2010, he made his screen debut in My Name Is Khan, playing the younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, a high-profile first role for a teenager.

Music roots with Ilaiyaraaja and Sukhwinder Singh

Before acting took center stage, Gourav shared platforms with Ilaiyaraaja and Sukhwinder Singh in 2007-08. He continued to record for films and campaigns, keeping his classical base while exploring contemporary styles. Those stage hours and studio sessions inform the vocal control and emotional precision visible in his screen work today.

The White Tiger breakthrough and method grit

After training at The Drama School Mumbai (on advice to pursue acting seriously), Gourav worked steadily in Mom, Rukh, Madly, Leila, and Die Trying. His breakout came with The White Tiger (2021). As Balram Halwai, he earned BAFTA and Independent Spirit Award nominations. For realism, he worked at a tea stall during prep.

Post-White Tiger, Gourav appeared internationally (including Explorations with Meryl Streep and Kit Harington) and at home in Hostel Daze, Guns & Gulaabs, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. With Alien: Earth on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Hulu/FX in the U.S., his portrayal of Slightly positions him as one of the most compelling South Asian actors in the global sci-fi genre.

