Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse Into Her Podcast Studio Following Teaser Release for Confessions of a Female Founder

Meghan Markle is set to host her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, and amid the release of the first episode, the Duchess gave a glimpse of her studio equipped with technology.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram story, the mother of two is captured sitting on a sofa with headphones on and a mic in front of her. Alongside the post, the write-up reads, "The Confessions of a Female Founder trailer is out today." It further stated, "Q: Hard work or hardly working? A: The former, my friend, the former. Let's go!"

As for the concept of the podcast, the Suits alum will be inviting her female friends and entrepreneurs to talk about their journey of growth in their personal and professional lives.

Previously, in an interview with People Magazine, the mother of two opened up about how few of the businesswomen had inspired and been supportive of her. The Duchess revealed, "What's been meaningful is being able to talk about my own entrepreneurial journey with other female founders who are either on their own trajectory of growth or have IPO'd, sold, or created high-impact brands and gone through all of the learning curves that we all do at the start."

She further explained, "You're just trying to figure out how to walk, then you want to learn how to run, and then you want to learn how to fly. All of those things take time. There's also something very exciting and energizing about learning something new as we get older."

Markle claimed further that she is grateful to have many entrepreneurial friends who have provided her with good advice.

Meanwhile, in her teaser for the show, the former royal family member said, "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned, and the laser focus that got them to where they are today."

The first episode of Meghan Markle's podcast will be available to stream on April 18.