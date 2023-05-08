MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega win top honours
Here is the complete winners list of the MTV Movie & Music Awards 2023 held on May 7, 2023.
The complete winners' list of the MTV Movie & TV Awards is finally here. The much-awaited film and television awards ceremony was held on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The annual ceremony was hostless for the first time after actress Drew Barrymore backed out in support of the Writer's Guild strike. Read on to find the full winners list of the awards show.
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Winners List
Best Movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Scream VI
- Elvis
- Nope
- Smile
Best Show
- Stranger Things
- The White Lotus
- The Last of Us
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
- Austin Butler for Elvis
- Florence Pug for Don't Worry Darling
- Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick
- Keke Palmer for Nope
- Michael B. Jordan for Creed III
Best Performance in a Show
- Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets
- Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
- Sadie Sink for Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
- Diego Luna for Andor
- Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us
- Paul Rudd for Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
- Harry Styles for Don't Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower for Stranger Things
- Elizabeth Olsen for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- M3GAN for M3GAN
- The Bear for Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss
- Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux for The Last of Us
- Harry Styles and David Dawson for My Policeman
- Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow for Outer Banks
- Riley Keough and Sam Claflin for Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne for Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
- Dylan O'Brien for Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge for Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer for Nope
- Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery 2
- Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough Performance
- Bad Bunny for Bullet Train
- Joseph Quinn for Stranger Things
- Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Emma D'Arcy for House of the Dragon
- Rachel Sennott for Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Fight
- Brad Pitt as Ladybug vs. Bad Bunny as The Wolf for Bullet Train
- Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna vs. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven for Stranger Things
- Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface for Scream VI
- Keanu Reeves as John Wick vs. Everyone for John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5 from Andor
Most Frightened Performance
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson for Cocaine Bear
- Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
- Justin Long for Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott for Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon for Smile
Best Duo
- Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke for Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega and Thing for Wednesday
- Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for The White Lotus
- Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us
- Tom Cruise and Miles Teller for Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Stranger Things
- Outer Banks
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
- Demi Lovato for "Still Alive" from Scream VI
- Doja Cat for "Vegas" from Elvis
- Taylor Swift for "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing
- Lady Gaga for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
- OneRepublic for "I Ain't Worried" from Top Gun: Maverick
- Rihanna for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Docu-Reality Series
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- The Kardashians
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Host
- Joel Madden for Ink Master
- Nick Cannon for The Masked Singer
- Drew Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show
- RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
- Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D for Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker for The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and LaLa Kent for Vanderpump Rules
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage for RuPaul's Drag Race
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Sheryl
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie
Best Musical Moment
- Daisy Jones & The Six for "Look At Us Now"
- Don’t Worry Darling for "Jack's Tap Dance"
- Elvis for "Trouble"
- Purple Hearts for "Come Back Home"
- Ginny & Georgia for "I Will Survive"
- M3GAN for "Titanium"
- Matilda the Musical for "Revolting Children"
- RRR for "Naatu Naatu"
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for "Body"
- SNL for "Big Boys"
- Stranger Things for "Running Up That Hill"
- The Last of Us for "Long Long Time"
- The School for Good and Evil for "You Should See Me in a Crown"
- The Summer I Turned Pretty for "This Love"
- Wednesday for "Goo Goo Muck"
- Young Royals for "Simon's Song"
