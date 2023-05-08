MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Complete Winners List: Pedro Pascal, Jenna Ortega win top honours

The complete winners' list of the MTV Movie & TV Awards is finally here. The much-awaited film and television awards ceremony was held on Sunday, May 7, 2023. The annual ceremony was hostless for the first time after actress Drew Barrymore backed out in support of the Writer's Guild strike. Read on to find the full winners list of the awards show.

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023 Winners List

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Scream VI

Elvis

Nope

Smile

Best Show

Stranger Things

The White Lotus

The Last of Us

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler for Elvis

Florence Pug for Don't Worry Darling

Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick

Keke Palmer for Nope

Michael B. Jordan for Creed III

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza for The White Lotus

Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets

Riley Keough for Daisy Jones & The Six

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Sadie Sink for Stranger Things

Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna for Andor

Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us

Paul Rudd for Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Harry Styles for Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower for Stranger Things

Elizabeth Olsen for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

M3GAN for M3GAN

The Bear for Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux for The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson for My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow for Outer Banks

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin for Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne for Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Dylan O'Brien for Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge for Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer for Nope

Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery 2

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny for Bullet Train

Joseph Quinn for Stranger Things

Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

Emma D'Arcy for House of the Dragon

Rachel Sennott for Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt as Ladybug vs. Bad Bunny as The Wolf for Bullet Train

Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna vs. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven for Stranger Things

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface for Scream VI

Keanu Reeves as John Wick vs. Everyone for John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 from Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jesse Tyler Ferguson for Cocaine Bear

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Justin Long for Barbarian

Rachel Sennott for Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon for Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke for Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing for Wednesday

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò for The White Lotus

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey for The Last of Us

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller for Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Stranger Things

Outer Banks

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato for "Still Alive" from Scream VI

Doja Cat for "Vegas" from Elvis

Taylor Swift for "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing

Lady Gaga for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick

OneRepublic for "I Ain't Worried" from Top Gun: Maverick

Rihanna for "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Kardashians

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Joel Madden for Ink Master

Nick Cannon for The Masked Singer

Drew Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show

RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D for Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker for The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and LaLa Kent for Vanderpump Rules

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage for RuPaul's Drag Race

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Sheryl

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie

Best Musical Moment

Daisy Jones & The Six for "Look At Us Now"

Don’t Worry Darling for "Jack's Tap Dance"

Elvis for "Trouble"

Purple Hearts for "Come Back Home"

Ginny & Georgia for "I Will Survive"

M3GAN for "Titanium"

Matilda the Musical for "Revolting Children"

RRR for "Naatu Naatu"

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for "Body"

SNL for "Big Boys"

Stranger Things for "Running Up That Hill"

The Last of Us for "Long Long Time"

The School for Good and Evil for "You Should See Me in a Crown"

The Summer I Turned Pretty for "This Love"

Wednesday for "Goo Goo Muck"

Young Royals for "Simon's Song"

