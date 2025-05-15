Netflix Renews 8 Fan-Favorite Shows, Including Bridgerton, Love on the Spectrum, and More; Full List Inside

In a move that has delighted fans across genres, Netflix has officially renewed eight of its most beloved series. Announced during its Wednesday upfront presentation, the streaming giant is doubling down on its most reliable hits—both scripted and unscripted—by confirming new seasons for several standout shows, including Bridgerton, The Diplomat, and Love on the Spectrum. The announcement signals a clear strategy: lean into fan loyalty and keep the stories going strong.

Topping the renewal list is the global phenomenon Bridgerton, which has been greenlit for both a fifth and sixth season. The Shondaland-produced Regency romance continues to dominate Netflix’s charts, and with this announcement, it solidifies its place as a long-term staple in the platform’s programming. Political thriller The Diplomat is also returning, now officially locked in for a fourth season—despite the fact that its third season has yet to premiere. With Keri Russell set to reprise her lead role and joined by powerhouse actors like Bradley Whitford and Allison Janney, anticipation is already building.

Tina Fey’s ensemble dramedy The Four Seasons will also return for a second season. Based on the 1981 film, the series features Fey alongside Will Forte, Steve Carell, and Colman Domingo as longtime friends navigating personal crises on vacation. Fey and her fellow co-creators Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield shared their excitement about the renewal, quipping about the show’s mix of “cozy sweaters, drinks by the ocean, and picking fights in a hot tub.”

Other returning favorites include Forever, Mara Brock Akil’s thoughtful adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved novel, which captures the bittersweet nature of teenage love. The docuseries Love on the Spectrum will continue into its fourth season, offering heartfelt and authentic glimpses into the dating lives of autistic adults. Meanwhile, Million Dollar Secret, the psychological competition where contestants navigate high-stakes deception, is confirmed for a second season. Teen drama My Life with the Walter Boys is also coming back for a third season, promising more twists in Jackie’s unconventional journey.

Notably, Survival of the Thickest, Michelle Buteau’s empowering comedy, will return for a third and final season. While the news is bittersweet, it offers a chance for a fitting sendoff for a show that’s been praised for its humor, heart, and representation.

In an increasingly competitive streaming landscape, Netflix’s latest slate of renewals underscores its focus on nurturing fan-favorite stories. By bringing back a diverse range of shows that span genres and styles, the platform is reinforcing its bond with loyal viewers. With many of these series already in production, audiences won’t have to wait long to revisit the characters and worlds they’ve come to love.

