Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi Still Dating? Here’s Why the Internet Thinks So

Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi have been going strong in their relationship, amid reports of the couple splitting up. The duo has been dating each other since 2021, but have kept their personal life out of the limelight. Proving they are intact in a relationship, Jade went on to like the pictures of her boyfriend's new project, uploaded by the actor's sister, Isabella Elordi.

The Kissing Booth star will next appear in The Narrow Road to the Deep North after completing his shoot for the upcoming season of Euphoria. The actor previously confirmed to have begun filming the scenes for the new bunch of episodes.

While Jade and Elordi have often ignored the media and the limelight when together, it does not mean that the couple has been facing problems in paradise. The duo was together for the YouTuber's 25th birthday party in September of last year. The actor joined his girlfriend's parents and siblings to make Jade's day more special.

The couple was recently snapped on an outing, where they were seen relaxing by the poolside. While the actor donned his teal-colored swimsuit, Jade appeared in her floral bikini. Additionally, the latter gave a glimpse of her time away from work and the city in her TikTok video, titled GRWM. She showed around and took her followers through her makeup process as she sipped champagne.

In the caption of the clip, Jade added a red heart and a lipstick emoji with a write-up that read, "Celebrated 25 last week." Meanwhile, speaking of keeping her love life extremely private, the content creator shared with E! News, "I think just be very self-aware and very aware of what you're putting out there and really owning that."

She continued, "I'm more than blessed, and I have a beautiful life, and a lot of people have it really hard."

Moreover, not only did Elordi show up for his beau's birthday party, but Jade, too, was present at the live taping of Saturday Night Live, when the actor took over the stage as the host.