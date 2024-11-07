‘Don't Think I'll Be Remembered….’: Shirley Ballas Feels Unlucky In Love Following Her Recent Spilt From Fiancé

Shirley Ballas feels unlucky when it comes to the topic of love. The reality show judge opened up about her feelings as she had a recent sad split from her fiance, Danny Taylor.

While appearing on The Mid Point podcast last month, the highly acclaimed Strictly Come Dancing judge got candid about her emotions related to having a great life in a relationship. Her confession came a few weeks before the reports of her spit from Taylor surfaced.

Talking to host Gabby Logan, the former dancer stated that she does not think she will ever be successful in having a long-lasting relationship, adding, “I don't really quite know what it is.”

She then said that when the time comes and when she leaves this world, people will remember her for how she once helped them rather than as someone who had a great relationship.

“I don't think I'll be remembered for the person who had the most successful relationships,” Ballas stated.

During the interview, the highly acclaimed dancer expressed her confusion about why she struggles to maintain relationships. "I didn't have a fatherly figure in my life from the age of two," Shirley Ballas shared, explaining that her father played no significant role in her upbringing. She also mentioned that she joined "Strictly" at a time when her father began to approach her more closely. However, Ballas noted that she was already 57 years old at that point.

The acclaimed artist revealed that she felt uncertain about "how to gauge and what to expect when you're married" at that time.

Meanwhile, a source close to the celebrity indicated that distance significantly contributed to Shirley Ballas's separation from her fiancé, Danny Taylor. The insider shared with The Sun that the dancer resides in London, spending time with her mother, while Taylor lives in Liverpool.

In January of this year, Ballas stated that after experiencing "two marriages, an engagement, and two long-term relationships," she would never marry again.

For those who may not know, Shirley Ballas was in a relationship with Taylor for six years. She was previously married to Sammy Stopford, a former ballroom star, from 1980 to 1984. Ballas then married dancer Corky Ballas in 1985, but their marriage ended in 2007.

