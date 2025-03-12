Picture This Star Hero Finneas Tiffin Reveals if He'd Join Harry Potter HBO Reboot; Says, 'I’m Slytherin...'

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who played young Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, has shared his excitement about potentially joining the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series.

The highly anticipated reboot is set to begin filming this summer, with several major roles reportedly being cast. While speaking to Us Weekly, Tiffin made it clear that he would love to be part of the new show in any capacity.

"I would 100 percent be open to coming back as any character in the HBO Harry Potter series. Listen, tell them to [call me]," he said.

Tiffin also stated that he is loyal to Slytherin House, stating, "I don’t think I could be anyone else. I’m not just Team Tom Riddle, I’m Team Slytherin as well. So if it is anyone else, I think it’s gotta be Team Slytherin. I’ve picked my name out of the hat, and I’m Slytherin ‘till I die."

The HBO reboot has started discussions about casting. Several well-known actors are reportedly in talks for significant roles, including Oscar nominee Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall and Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape. John Lithgow has been confirmed to play Professor Albus Dumbledore.

HBO's head of drama, Sarah Aubrey, has addressed whether original Harry Potter film actors might return. She stated that the new series aims to build its own world while respecting the original films, but casting decisions will focus on actors who can commit to the franchise for years.

Since the announcement of the HBO reboot, many original Harry Potter stars have been asked whether they would return. Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the films, firmly ruled out appearing in the new series, stating that it would be weird to return and that he is happy to pass the torch. On the other hand, Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, has shared that he is open to reprising a role in some capacity.

Given Tiffin’s smaller role in the original films, his return seems more plausible than Radcliffe's. He only appeared in a single scene as young Tom Riddle and is not as heavily associated with a major character.

While it is unlikely that Hero Fiennes Tiffin would play Voldemort in the reboot, there is potential for him to be cast in a different Slytherin role. Over the years, he has grown as an actor, which might allow him to take on a new character without being too closely tied to his previous role.