Ryan Reynolds Shares New BTS Pics, Reflects On Making Deadpool And Wolverine With Hugh Jackman: 'What A Damn...'

Ryan Reynolds is reflecting on making his new superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he returned to play Deadpool alongside his co-star and longtime friend Hugh Jackman, who reprised his character Wolverine. While their latest Marvel Cinematic Universe R-rated film is already making a splash at the box office, Reynolds recently shared an emotional post on social media and thanked everyone who contributed and was involved in making the project a huge success.



The Proposal movie actor shared a series of new behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Shawn Levy's superhero film, which included several pics of the actor in which he was wearing his superhero outfit and a few pics of him with his co-stars.

In the caption of his post, he penned a lengthy note, reacting to the incredible response their film has received. He wrote, "Nearly a decade of getting to do this. 10 years ago, we would have gleefully taken these BONKERS 2nd weekend numbers as our opening weekend."

He added that the way Deadpool And Wolverine has "captured the moment is hard to process," noting that it made him feel like "it’s happening to someone else." Reynolds expressed that making these movies has been more "fun" than he ever expected, "I can’t help but skip down memory lane a bit."

The Green Lantern movie actor also acknowledged that too many people made "pivotal creative contributions" and thanked his longtime co-writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, noting that without them, there "would be no Deadpool movie" and his "creative, spiritual brothers," Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds concluded, "Thank you to everyone seeing it multiple times, making friends with new characters, and tipping our hats to some familiar faces we love from the past. What a damn thrill this has been."

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. The movie also features Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, and Matthew Macfadyen, among other stars. Many actors made surprising cameos in the movie, including Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, who plays Ladypool, while their daughter, Inez, portrays Kidpool.