Scarlett Johansson Reacts to Avengers Endgame Oscars Snub 4 Years Later: ‘Should Not Have Worked…’

Scarlett Johansson is undoubtedly a big name in Hollywood, becoming even more prominent when she joined the Marvel Studios universe in Iron Man 2. While fans enjoyed her screen time in the superhero franchise, she bid farewell to her role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, a film she still holds fondly.

Johansson played the role of an assassin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who met her demise in that movie. Recently, in a Vanity Fair May 14 cover story, she spoke about her disappointment over Avengers: Endgame not getting nominated for the Oscars.

Advertisement

While Avengers: Endgame did receive a nomination in the visual effects category, Scarlett Johansson, known for Under the Skin, was referring to its absence from the Academy Awards’ best-picture category.

“How did this film not get nominated for an Oscar?” Johansson expressed.

She went on to call the film an “impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a film,” emphasizing that it remains one of the most successful movies of all time.

Scarlett Johansson portrayed Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the MCU. She first appeared in the 2010 film alongside Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, and other stars.

She took on a more prominent role in the 2012 film The Avengers.

Next up for Johansson’s fans is her prehistoric adventure as she joins the Jurassic World franchise.

The actress will star in Jurassic World Rebirth alongside Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and others.

In the film, the Ghost in the Shell actress plays Zora Bennett, guiding a team of explorers through vast wilderness, risking their lives on a critical mission.

Advertisement

Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to release on July 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds’ Ex-Wife Scarlett Johansson Addresses Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively Lawsuit: ‘Such Weird Timing’