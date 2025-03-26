New BFFs in Town? Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle Shut Down Feud Rumors With Quirky Video: ‘Genuinely Do Not…’

Gwyneth Paltrow has reacted to the rumors of her throwing shade at Meghan Markle. The actress conducted an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram, where one of the fans went on to ask if she is contemplating the beef between her and the Duchess of Sussex, which the internet has been talking about. Shutting down the reports, the Iron Man star simply appears in a video alongside the Suits alum.

The fans of Paltrow suspected the actress to be mocking Markle with her new Instagram post. The Avengers star was seen making breakfast and filming the steps, similar to the Duchess in her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

As for the question posted by Paltrow on her Instagram story, the fan had asked, “Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?” In response, the actress recorded herself saying, “I genuinely do not understand this at all whatsoever. Do you understand this?” as she panned the camera at Markle, who was eating a pie.

The statements about Paltrow and Markle not getting along together well have been making rounds on the internet for years now. Adding to the same, the fans of the Sliding Door star took over the comment section of the actress’ cooking video and shared their thoughts.

One user wrote, “Gwyneth Paltrow continues to throw shade, and I’m here for it! No makeup in her actual kitchen!”

Another fan added, “Love this. No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, or fake friends—just your beautiful, true self. Such a breath of fresh air to see.” Comparing Paltrow to Meghan, a netizen thought, “Gwyneth is so genuine; what a breath of fresh air compared to Markle.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is set to star alongside Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme.