Sharna Burgess Celebrates Fiancé Brian Austin Green's Ex-Wife Megan Fox’s Pregnancy

Sharna Burgess, fiancée of Brian Austin Green, extended warm congratulations to his ex-wife, Megan Fox, following her recent pregnancy announcement. Fox, who shared the news earlier on Instagram, received support from Burgess, marking a joyous moment for the blended family.

Shortly after Megan Fox’s announcement of her pregnancy with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Burgess posted Fox’s maternity photo on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a heartfelt note: “Welcome little one, we are all so excited to meet you (red heart emohi) Congratulations Mama x.” Fox’s Instagram post had also touched on her own journey, sharing a symbolic image of herself and a positive pregnancy test, with the message, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back (angel emoji, red heart emoji).”

While Green hasn’t publicly commented on Fox’s pregnancy, he expressed his love and appreciation for Burgess on his Instagram, saying, “I love you baby!! Nothing better than finding someone that truly supports you!!” This message followed Burgess's post featuring a nostalgic clip of Green’s music video.

Green and Fox, who divorced in 2021, share three children together: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. Recently, Green shared insights into their marriage challenges, recounting how small irritations had escalated over time. In addition to his children with Fox, Green has a son, Kassius, 20, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Marcil, and a son, Zane, born in June 2022, with Burgess.

Green and Burgess, who first began dating in 2020 and became engaged in 2023, appear to embrace the growing blended family with warmth and support. As they welcome Fox’s new journey, the family sets a positive example of unity and mutual respect.

ALSO READ: Sharna Burgess Celebrates Fiancé Brian Austin Green’s Birthday With A Sweet Instagram Post: 'I'm So Grateful...'