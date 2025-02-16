Sharon Stone in Talks to Join HBO’s Euphoria Season 3 Alongside Zendaya And More; Here's What We Know

Sharon Stone, best known for her iconic roles in Basic Instinct and Casino, is in talks to join the cast of HBO’s popular series Euphoria for its third season. Deadline reports that her deal is close to being finalized, and an official announcement is expected soon.

Stone, an Academy Award nominee and Emmy winner would become part of the show’s ensemble as the storyline shifts beyond high school with a time jump in the new season.

Season 3 of Euphoria will have eight episodes and is set to premiere in 2026. This marks a four-year gap since Season 2 aired in 2022. Filming for the new season is currently underway in Los Angeles.

Fan-favorite stars are confirmed to return for Season 3, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, and Colman Domingo.

Deadline also reported that Season 3 will bring in several new faces. Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace are joining as series regulars.

Fans can also look forward to guest appearances from singer Rosalía, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and actor Kadeem Hardison. Other guest stars will include Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten.

The storyline in Season 3 will feature a time jump, shifting the focus to the characters’ lives beyond high school. The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, returns as writer, director, and executive producer. The series is produced in partnership with A24.

Euphoria has been a massive hit for HBO, ranking as one of the network’s most-watched shows. Over the years, it has picked up 25 Emmy nominations and won nine awards. Zendaya has taken home two Emmys for Best Actress in a Drama, while Colman Domingo earned one for Best Guest Actor in a Drama.

The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, was also recognized with a Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award for his work on the Season 2 episode titled Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.

Stone is best known for her role as Ginger McKenna in Martin Scorsese’s Casino (1995), alongside Robert De Niro. She received a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for the role.