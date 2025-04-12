Suits Spin-Off: Gabriel Macht Says He Wants to Honor Harvey Specter’s Legacy; Details Here

Gabriel Macht is one of the most appreciated actors, who is widely loved for his character of Harvey Specter in the legal drama series Suits. The actor recently shed light on what helped him play the role so swiftly and for many years, while also crediting his directors.

Having an intriguing conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Gabriel Macht was asked, “What new layers did you find in revisiting him all these years later?”

Replying to which he began by stating that this was the question he would take a long time to answer. However, Gabriel Macht then went on to add that he simply followed his job, which was to be an actor and to follow the vision of the showrunner, by expanding on his idea of the character and also at the same time “collaborate with the directors and the other actors and somehow be somewhat spontaneous and make some choices.”

Gabriel Macht then also mentioned that he tried to create the magic as they moved along.

At first, Gabriel Macht thought he was nothing like the character, he stated of the initial days of the series. However, “by the end I was too much like him in [terms of] behavioral actions,” the actor from The Recruit stated.

Gabriel Macht then also added that a few aspects of Harvey Specter were not fit for him. Stating that he “wanted to honor the character and honor his insecurities and the way he does things.” The star, who was also seen in Suits LA making a surprise appearance, added, In present times, his character is way more in a space of being a wise self and less of his young child self who needs to give a statement to everyone he comes across.

Gabriel Macht surprised the die-hard fans of Suits by making an appearance in Suits LA.

