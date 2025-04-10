Taylor Swift SUED Again by Florida Woman As She Faces 'Extreme Difficulties' to Locate Singer; Know What's Going on

It looks like Taylor Swift has found herself entangled in a legal drama again. A Florida-based woman named Kimberly Marasco is suing the global pop sensation for allegedly copying her work, according to Newsweek.

She has reportedly expressed facing “extreme difficulties” in serving Swift with the legal papers. In a motion submitted on Monday, Marasco mentioned complications in this legal drama because of the singer’s out-of-state residence and personal security measures.

The plaintiff, who is seeking USD 30 million in damages, alleged in her lawsuit that Swift and her company, Taylor Swift Productions, have copied her work in the singer’s tracks and music videos from Folklore, The Tortured Poets Department, Lover, and Midnights, as per Jezebel.

Marasco reportedly mentioned in the legal documents that she never purchased any of the songstress’s albums because she is into “alternative rock” music. She revealed that she found out about the alleged copying after she saw The Eras Tour, per the publication.

According to the outlet, Marasco mentioned in the filing, “That is when she discovered the infringement and went back to her earlier albums to check other songs since there were so many found.”

As per Newsweek, in February, Morasco filed the lawsuit against Swift, Jack Antonoff, Aaron Desner, Universal Music Group, Inc., and Republic Records. Swift remains the only individual who has not been served with legal papers.

The latest lawsuits mark her second time suing Swift. The plaintiff claimed that she was not able to serve Swift with her papers promptly when she sued her last year. Judge Aileen Canon ended up dismissing the songstress from the case, according to the outlet.

The plaintiff gave several reasons as to why she was not able to do it in time, which reportedly included Swift traveling for her Eras Tour Show.

