Kanye West BLAMES Taylor Swift For Not Being ‘Allowed’ to Perform at Super Bowl; Know Why

Kanye West is back to making headlines. This time, for naming Taylor Swift as one of the reasons why he is not “allowed” to take the Super Bowl Stage. He mentioned this in his classic style– by tweeting it on X, which has now been deleted, as per Page Six.

According to the outlet, West took to his X handle on Monday and alleged that he has never been asked to headline the Super Bowl halftime show because of a ‘Taylor Swift movement.’

He tweeted, “I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat,” along with referring to his public support for Donald Trump.

Many may be well aware of Ye and the Tortured Poets Department artists’ years-long beef, which seemingly started when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs in 2009, stating that Beyoncé should have won the honor.

Then in 2016, he used Swift's name in his song Famous, which the songstress alleged that she did not give her permission to, per Page Six.

Ye also recently grabbed everyone’s attention when the Daily Mail previously reported that, as per a source, “almost all” of the rapper’s team members have left him, which also includes his longtime manager, John Monopoly, amid his crumbling marriage with Bianca Censori.

As per the outlet, the musician had moved back to his hotel in Japan, and his spouse was not thought to have accompanied him. The source shared that Censori wants to get away from Ye, but the pair remains “obsessed” with one another.

The insider added, “Everyone has gone," adding, "Either he's fired them, or they have quit because of his behavior." In February, Daniel McCartney, a talent agent, revealed that his working relationship with Ye was done, “effective immediately... due to his harmful and hateful remarks."

