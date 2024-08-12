‘That Brain Was So Full Of Information’: Robin Williams’ Friend Remembers The Actor 10 Years After His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Ten years after Robin Williams’ tragic death, his friends and partners still hold dear the memories of the legendary comedian. For millions, Williams was a man who brought happiness and laughter into their lives in a unique way, making him an immortal part of the entertainment industry. His departure from this world on August 11th, 2014, at the age sixty-three, drew shock and grief all over the world.

Robin Williams was more than just a comedian or actor. According to producer George Schlatter, who introduced Williams to television audiences as the Mork character in the Happy Days show, he was both an idiot savant as well as exceptionally smart.

Schlatter fondly remembers how thrilling it was to talk with Williams because of his immense intellect. “Robin was not just a friend and not just an employee—he was an adventure, and he was a major part of my life,” Schlatter explains, referring to his ability to mix sagacity with humor.

Comedian Pauly Shore also remembers Williams as a special and one-of-a-kind talent. According to Shore, there has never been anyone who can compare with him when it comes to improvisation techniques. “They definitely broke the mold when they made him,” comments Shore, showing just how different William’s approach to performing was compared with other artists due to his energy levels and creativity.

Robin Williams’ career burst onto the scene in the 1980s when he played an alien Mork on ABC’s sitcom Mork & Mindy. This success led to prolific acting stints where he performed many memorable roles, some of which include Mrs. Doubtfire, The Birdcage, Good Will Hunting, and Aladdin, for example.

Scott Weinger, who voiced Aladdin, recalls that despite being amazed by Williams, off camera, he seemed calm about everything. As soon as the camera was on, however, Williams would become a bundle of energy and brilliance, leaving everyone in awe.

Williams’ death in 2014 created a void that has never been filled in the entertainment industry. However, his death meant more than just losing an actor and comedian who was talented; it felt like the whole world had changed. His friends, like Schlatter, remember him not only for his work but also for how much he enhanced their lives.

“I cherish the times I spent with Robin Williams,” adds Schlatter, recalling when he reminisces about those who were lucky to have known him. Though Robin may be dead and gone, his filmography, performances, and jokes have affected countless individuals’ lives till now.

