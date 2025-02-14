The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope Turn Against Carter Over His Apology Plan?

In Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, February 14, Hope Logan will be livid over Carter Walton’s unexpected suggestion, while Ivy and Electra Forrester anxiously await the results of their jewelry line launch. As emotions run high at Forrester Creations, will Carter’s growing guilt drive a wedge between him and Hope?

At Forrester Creations, Ivy and Electra will be on edge as they anticipate feedback on their latest jewelry collection. Ivy may rush off to handle press duties while Electra stays behind, discussing the launch with Will Spencer and other key figures. Katie Logan will soon provide an update on the online response, and Will will proudly express his admiration for Electra’s hard work.

Carter, Hope, Zende Forrester Dominguez, and Brooke Logan will also weigh in on the launch’s success, but Carter’s somber mood won’t go unnoticed. Despite the celebration, he struggles with lingering guilt over his role in the company shake-up. Brooke has been urging him to acknowledge the damage he caused, and Daphne Rose—acting on Steffy Forrester’s behalf—has also been pressing him to reconsider his stance.

That pressure finally gets to Carter, leading him to make a startling suggestion: he and Hope should apologize to Ridge Forrester and Steffy. Hope is blindsided by the idea, and her initial shock quickly morphs into fury. She lashes out, questioning why Carter is suddenly reconsidering their actions and refusing to entertain the notion of making amends.

Meanwhile, Daphne takes the opportunity to meet with Ridge, Taylor Hayes, and Eric Forrester at the Forrester mansion. She reassures them that Steffy’s plan is on track, hinting at potential shifts in alliances.

As Hope and Carter’s conflict intensifies, Electra and Will will take a moment to celebrate their growing love, basking in the success of the jewelry launch. However, their happiness may be short-lived, as more challenges are bound to arise. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that turmoil is just around the corner, so stay tuned for more twists and turns.