The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge Forrester Convince Finn to Reconsider Hope Logan’s Firing?

In the November 18 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will take a proactive approach to the escalating tension at Forrester Creations. Hoping to mediate the fallout, Ridge confronts John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) about the recent lingerie incident and its aftermath. However, with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) standing firm, tensions between the Forresters and Logans threaten to spiral out of control.

Ridge visits Finn to hear his version of the events involving Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Finn remains adamant that Hope threw herself at him intentionally and fully supports Steffy’s decision to fire her. Despite Ridge’s attempts to encourage Finn to consider Hope’s side of the story, Finn stands his ground, just as he did with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan).

While Ridge hopes for a truce between the Forresters and the Logans, Finn makes it clear that his loyalty lies solely with Steffy. He not only endorses her firing decision but also predicts backlash from Hope’s camp, a storm Ridge may be unprepared to weather.

Meanwhile, Hope and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) are pressing forward with their bold LLC takeover plan. Convinced that Steffy and Ridge’s actions leave them no choice, the two plot a seismic shift at Forrester Creations. Still, Carter plans to give Ridge and Steffy one last opportunity to reconsider and reinstate Hope’s line.

However, Steffy is resolute in her decision. She refuses to allow Hope back into the company and remains firm on her position, unknowingly setting the stage for Carter and Hope’s coup. With negotiations seemingly doomed to fail, the fallout could permanently alter the power dynamics at Forrester Creations.

Elsewhere, Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) share another passionate moment. Despite Electra’s lingering fears about her troubled past resurfacing, she allows herself to enjoy her blossoming relationship with Will. However, trouble looms as Electra’s stalker, Remy Pryce (Christian Weissmann), begins to stir up chaos, ensuring that drama is far from over.

As Ridge attempts to bridge the divide and Carter finalizes his takeover plans, the battle lines are drawn at Forrester Creations. With emotions running high and secrets threatening to surface, The Bold and the Beautiful promises an explosive week ahead. Will Steffy’s stubbornness cost the Forresters their company? Stay tuned to find out.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Ridge and Steffy Uncover Carter’s Hidden Motive?