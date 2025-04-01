The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Sheila and Luna’s Scheme Win Over Will Spencer?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 1, reveal that Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) and Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will be secretly scheming, setting their sights on Will Spencer (Crew Morrow). Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) finds himself torn between his logical decisions and emotional instincts, complicating his relationship with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Although Sheila recently chose Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) after his ultimatum, she wasn’t entirely honest about her intentions. While she wants to maintain her marriage, she has no plans to abandon Luna, her beloved granddaughter. Now that Sheila has assured Luna of her unwavering support, she’s ready to go to great lengths to help her succeed.

As part of their latest scheme, Sheila and Luna will focus on winning over Will Spencer, who previously rejected Luna at Il Giardino. However, Sheila refuses to let Luna give up so easily. She believes Luna still has a chance to seduce Will and will provide her with the guidance needed to make it happen. With Sheila’s strategic advice, Luna will set her trap and prepare to capture Will’s attention.

Meanwhile, Finn faces an internal struggle. He understands the need to keep his distance from Luna to protect Steffy and their children, but his emotional connection to her continues to grow. Finn’s sympathy for Luna’s difficult past—especially her lack of a father figure—makes it increasingly challenging for him to cut ties completely.

Despite Steffy’s warnings about the potential chaos Luna could bring into their lives, Finn might not be able to fully resist his familial bond with her. Sheila, determined to help Luna forge a relationship with Finn, may find creative ways to pull at his heartstrings, further complicating the situation.

With secret plots in motion and emotional turmoil brewing, The Bold and the Beautiful promises an episode full of twists and tension. Will Luna succeed in winning over Will? Will Finn’s growing attachment to Luna put his marriage at risk? Stay tuned to see how these schemes unfold.