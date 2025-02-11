The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy’s Fears About Luna Come True?

Tuesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) brings mounting tension as Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wrestles with an unsettling fear about Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada). Meanwhile, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) finds himself deeper in a web of secrecy, and his reluctance to come clean may only make things worse.

Finn originally decided to stay silent about Luna on his anniversary night, not wanting to ruin the mood with Steffy. However, delaying the truth isn’t making it any easier to reveal. When Tuesday’s episode begins, Finn may once again hesitate to tell Steffy the full story—especially if he gets called away for a hospital emergency that serves as a convenient distraction.

At most, Finn might admit to Steffy that Luna has been transferred out of her last facility and that her current location remains unknown. But with Steffy already suspicious, vague explanations won’t be enough to ease her growing concerns.

Finn will also have a tense encounter with Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda), who hints at knowing more than she lets on. Li brings up Finn’s connection to Poppy Nozawa (Romy Park), making Finn briefly panic that she’s discovered the truth about their past and Luna’s paternity. However, Li may simply assume Finn was offering Poppy support after her blow-up with Jack Finnegan (Ted King).

Meanwhile, Steffy confides in Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Rebecca Budig) about her lingering anxieties. While they express relief that Luna is no longer a direct threat, Steffy admits she can’t shake the feeling that the danger isn’t truly over. If Finn eventually reveals that Luna’s exact whereabouts are unknown, it could only fuel her paranoia.

Despite trying to move forward, Steffy’s instincts tell her that something terrible is still looming on the horizon.

With Finn’s hesitation, Steffy’s persistent fears, and Luna’s mysterious status, B&B fans can expect plenty of drama ahead. Will Finn finally tell the whole truth? Is Luna still a threat to Steffy’s family? And how long can Finn keep his secrets before they explode? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns on The Bold and the Beautiful.