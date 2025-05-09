Tom Ellis to Reprise Role in Tell Me Lies Season 3; Hints at Oliver's Redemption

Tom Ellis revealed that he will begin shooting for season 3 of Hulu's Tell Me Lies on Saturday, May 10, during an appearance at CBS Fest in Los Angeles. The actor plays the role of Oliver, who is a flirtatious and married professor being pursued by Bree, played by Catherine Missal.

"Yes, I'm going back. I'm actually going there on Saturday to start shooting," the actor told People. He also added that he has read the first four episodes of the season and fans "will not be disappointed" by the new instalment.

Advertisement

"It is as dark, toxic, and funny as ever," Ellis told the outlet. "And just when you thought our characters couldn't do anything more ridiculous to themselves, they ended up doing it."

Ellis, who is married to Tell Me Lies showrunner Meghan Oppenheimer, further revealed that Oliver will have "a lot of redeeming moments" in season 3. For those unaware, Oliver's wife, Marianne, played by Gabriella Pession, had always been aware of his affair with Bree and that this wasn't his first extramarital affair.

The actor described his character, Oliver, as "despicable," admitting that he found it really difficult to imagine his redemption moments because he doesn't think he deserves any.

When asked how he manages to play the dark character, he shared that he reminds himself of who he really is, but it still affects him. When looking back at his career in years to come, he won't be celebrating his character because he doesn't want to promote his ideologies.

Advertisement

Season 3 of the show will take the storyline from 2008 to 2015, according to Oppenheimer. In an interview with Variety, she revealed that Bree will definitely step up in the new season and be done with Oliver for good.

Ellis is also currently working on CBS's new FBI spinoff, CIA. The show is slated to premiere later this year.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Playfully Responds to 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Compliment Post Divorce From Jennifer Lopez; Reveals He Likes Latinas