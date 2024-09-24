'The Kindergarten Class Would...': Here's How Michael Buble's Daughter Helped Him Bond With The Voice Co-Judge Snoop Dogg

Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg will compete as coaches on The Voice for season 26, and their unexpected bond may be traced back to a sweet moment involving Bublé's daughter, Vida. During a September 23 appearance on the Today show, Bublé shared how his six-year-old daughter helped him develop a bond with the renowned rapper.

Michael Bublé was promoting his next position as a coach on The Voice when host Craig Melvin showed a family picture, featuring Vida's Death Row Records shirt, which Snoop Dogg famously represents. This started a conversation regarding Bublé's first encounter with Snoop.

“When I went to meet Snoop for the first time, out of the blue, she said, ‘Papi, are you going to sing with Snoop Dogg?’” Bublé recalls. He was shocked by her question and asked how she knew about Snoop.

Vida's kindergarten class had been listening to Snoop Dogg's Doggyland, an animated children's show starring the rapper as Bow Wizzle, every morning.

Bublé said, "Every morning, the kindergarten class would listen to Uncle Snoop's Affirmations from Doggyland." He went on to say that Vida even created a video for Snoop, which Bublé showed him when they met.

Bublé regarded his meeting with Snoop as an unforgettable one, stating that he's such a beautiful and deep guy. He credited Vida's video as the start of their special connection. He said that they hit it off as he's the best. He also added that they are all family on this show.

In a candid moment during an Instagram Reel shared by the cast of The Voice on September 18, Bublé revealed how nervous he was before meeting Snoop. However, those nerves vanished as soon as they connected. He said to Snoop in the clip that he was so excited to meet him and that Snoop was better than he ever thought he could be.

Snoop Dogg shared similar thoughts about his friendship with Bublé in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this month. The rapper spoke about how unexpected yet natural their bond has been. He said he has been known to link up with folks you wouldn't think.

He went on to say that he and Bublé feel like long-lost brothers. He also stated that they enjoy the same things, that they agree to disagree, and that it is simply wonderful to have found someone like this so far into his career who shares his views and with whom he can connect on and off the screen.

The bond between Bublé and Snoop has introduced a new aspect to the show, and their playful friendship is already creating buzz for the upcoming season.

