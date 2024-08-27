The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Is The Date Set Yet? Everything We Need To Know

Netflix's most-awaited series, The Lincoln Lawyer, is finally crashing at our OTT screens. The series star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is back on his nightly blue Lincoln chasing pieces of evidence and crime suspects. The courtroom drama has a lot more in its sleeves, with another mysterious case that dropped at the very end of season 2.

Mickey Haller and his team are back to the new case of a familiar person. With new faces coming this season, a lot more is expected from the team. So, let's find out what the next season brings this Halloween season.

Was season 3 renewed, and when is it coming?

After the release of season 2, the fans were hooked to the screens after a cliffhanger left fans in anticipation. Taking that as the season 3 premises, the serious got renewed in August 2023. Due to the actor's and writer's strike that took a good six months, season 3 commenced in January 2024.

Finally, season 3 is coming this October 17, 2024, on Netflix.

Who will be seen in season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer?

Manuel Garcia Rulfo is reprising his role as attorney Mickey Haller. Neve Campbell was rumored to be part of season 3 since her character went to San Diego after she left her toxic workplace. It seems the Scream actress has changed her mind. In behind-the-scenes pictures, we see Maggie McPherson, aka Campbell, in the arms of her ex-husband.

We will see Becky Newton reprising her role as attorney Lorna Crane. Alongside Lorna, we have her reel husband Cisco played by Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Krista Warner as Hayley, and Yaya DaCosta, who was seen as attorney Andrea Freeman, also returning.

The new faces to be seen in Lincoln Lawyer are Devon Graye. His role is yet to be confirmed. Merrin Dungey will be seen as Judge Regina Turner. John Pirruccello plays William Forsythe, a new prosecutor against Mickey in the murder case, and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez plays Adam Saurez, the Deputy District Attorney.

We will see Wolé Parks play David Lyonsand, a suspect in the murder of Giselle, in the forthcoming season, and Maisie Klompus play Annabeth Stephens, a neighbor of Gissell Dallinger found dead at the end of season 2.

Jon Tenney might be seen in a few sequences in season 3 as Mickey Haller, Sr., and Gloria Dayton, aka Giselle Dallinger, played by actress Fiona Rene.

How did The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 end?

Towards the end of season two, Mickey Haller proves that her client Lana Parrilla, played by Lisa Trammell, was innocent. He later discovers that Lara has murdered her husband and sends her off to jail. Lorna gets married to Cisco. Mickey receives a call from the police station that a woman's body had been discovered, and Haller was her attorney.

Upon reaching, he sees that the body is of Gloria Dayton, who helped Mickey in a case of his and was seen in season 2 attacked by a serial killer.

What to expect in season 3?

Season 3 will be picked up from Gloria's death. Mickey will now be discovering all the traces of her death. Gloria was visiting her mother in Hawaii, so how come she returned to Los Angeles? A lot of questions have turned up: who would have killed Gloria? Is the killer in season 2 out? or was he not the killer?

Season 3 is going to get more interesting than ever. We even see Maggie and Mickey coming back together. Based on the book of Michael Connelly, The Gods of Guilt, the season will be picked. Chances are the third season will be divided into two parts, like the second season. It will have 10 episodes, each lasting 40-57 minutes.

Fans are all hyped up to see what next will be seen in season 3. Stay tight, folks, and mark the date on the calendar, and don't miss any episode of The Lincoln Lawyer coming on Netflix.

