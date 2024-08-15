Throwback: When Tom Holland Dubbed 'My MJ' In Special Birthday Tribute

The on-screen chemistry that Tom Holland and Zendaya shared while portraying Peter Parker and MJ in the Spider-Man franchise proved strong enough to transcend the silver screen into a captivating real-life romance.

In 2019, fans went into a frenzy when Spider-Man, played by Holland, and MJ, played by Zendaya, shared their first on-screen kiss in Spider-Man: Far From Home. It only added to the mill of rumors of their real-life love. Those rumors had some meat added to them months later, when, in July 2021, the two were photographed sharing a smooch in a car.

Although the public interest in this relationship has been huge, the stars themselves, Holland and Zendaya, have still made several attempts to keep their personal lives as private as possible. While they try not to indulge in too much PDA, it is very clear from their social media and red-carpet appearances that they do support each other.

Throughout these years, we have seen them grow from co-star to friend to partner. Showering his love for his girlfriends back in 2023, when Zendaya was celebrating her 27th birthday, Tom Holland took to Instagram and wrote "My birthday girl," along with a cheeky picture.

This wasn't the first time Holland had been so public about his feelings for Zendaya. In 2021, for her birthday, he shared a mirror selfie of them; he was dressed as Spider-Man, and he wrote, "My MJ" in the caption. The post immediately went viral and attracted the eyes of their fans worldwide. In response, Zendaya responded to the message, saying, "Calling now." She posted a photo of Holland on her wall and wrote on it, "My Spider-Man."

In November 2021, Holland sat down for an interview with GQ and gave a bit of an idea as to why he wanted to keep the relationship private. "One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he said, indicating how this fatigues them as a couple due to constant judgment by society.

Zendaya corroborated this in the same interview, admitting how the intrusion by members of the public into their private lives could get "confusing and invasive." She said it's "the equal sentiment of both of us, just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things you wish were your own." Love is such a sacred experience that it has to be handled privately between the two concerned people.

Holland further opened up about the significance of his relationship with Zendaya in a recent episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, saying, "I don't talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible. We both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple," noting that with Zendaya, he feels most like himself.

From co-actors to an in-love couple, the journey of the couple goes hand-in-glove with their tiring struggle of balancing public life and the hankering for some moments of privacy, making the relationship all the more cherished by their fans.

