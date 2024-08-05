Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's place in Los Angeles was hit by burglars. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources reported that the incident happened a few weeks ago when burglars tried to break into the Forrest Gump actor's guest home on the property.

During broad daylight, the burglars attempted to enter the property by shattering the windows of the guest house. The famous couple was out of town at the time of the incident.

The shattered glass set off an alarm, yet the burglars attempted to break in but were unsuccessful, according to TMZ. Whether anything was taken from the property is unclear.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will need to make a list of everything they own to determine what is missing and how much it will cost. No arrests have been reported thus far in the ongoing investigation.

In LA, there have been more burglary cases in the past few months. In and around Los Angeles, Bhad Bhabie, Sarah Hyland, and Marlon Wayans were all victims of burglaries.

Among the couple's many luxurious properties, their $26 million Pacific Palisades mansion in Los Angeles is their most famous asset. Their opulent three-story home, as reported by Architectural Digest, features five bathrooms and four bedrooms.

Constructed in 1996, the property is perched on a cliff with a view of the ocean. A wine cellar, a car court surrounded by trees, and a cliffside pool and deck area were among the features it had after a major remodeling update in 2006.

Regarding his career, Hanks was most recently featured in Asteroid City playing Stanley Zak. The actor has a few fascinating projects in his kitty. Next up for Hanks is the role of Richard Young in Robert Zemeckis' film Here. Additionally, he will be an important character in Wes Anderson's film The Phoenician Scheme.

