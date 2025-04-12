Wendy Williams Gets Support From Alec Baldwin and More Amid Fight for Freedom from Guardianship; See Here

As Wendy Williams fights to free herself from a court-appointed guardianship, she’s finding herself surrounded by celebrity support. Stars including Don Lemon and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have stepped forward, showing solidarity with the former talk show host as she seeks to reclaim her independence.

Declared legally incapacitated and placed under a guardian's control, Williams claims she’s being forced to live in what she describes as a "luxury prison." Now, she's not just launching a legal battle—she's waging a public campaign to win hearts and minds.

On Thursday night, Williams was seen out dining with Don Lemon at Il Cantinori in New York City. Joining them were her niece Alex Finnie, Finnie’s boyfriend, and Lemon’s husband, Tim Malone. A source said Williams appeared “sharp, sweet and fun” as she chatted with fans and enjoyed herself at the Greenwich Village restaurant.

Also dining at Il Cantinori were Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, who stopped by Williams' table to offer words of encouragement. "They told her she was strong and would beat this and that they were behind her," said an onlooker. Lemon later spoke about the evening on his YouTube show, revealing it was Alec’s first time meeting Williams. Hilaria reportedly told Wendy, "I’ve been thinking about you. I’ve been worried about you."

Lemon described Williams as lively and clear-headed, recalling her joking about the food at her facility: “Wendy was like, ‘I’m gonna eat everything, Don, because the food where I am is awful!’” He noted the irony of Williams being placed in a memory care unit despite her sharpness, adding that while she might benefit from some oversight, she deserves more autonomy.

Earlier that day, Williams appeared in court before Judge Lisa Sokoloff, who accused her niece of leaking information to the press and declared that Williams' TV career "is over." A Page Six source criticized the judge’s comments as "outrageous" and "mean-spirited."

Meanwhile, Williams and her niece also met with celebrity attorney Joe Tacopina, who has joined her legal team. Tacopina emphasized Williams' resilience, stating, “She wants her dignity back. She deserves it. She’s handling it all with class.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Williams’ supporters believe she's just getting started. As Don Lemon put it, Wendy is "about becoming the woman she never got to be before—on her own terms, in her own time." And, he added, “If you ask me, that might be the most powerful Wendy we’ve seen yet.”

