Hilaria Baldwin Reveals What She Did to Divert Attention from Alec Baldwin Amid Rust Shooting Case

It appears that Hilaria Baldwin is truly there for her husband, Alec Baldwin. She discussed an interesting incident on The Baldwins episode, which aired on Sunday, March 16.

Hilaria talked about disengaging when approached by the paparazzi. She stated, “Have I always disengaged? No. Have I had problems? Absolutely.”

The reality show star reflected on a past incident that occurred when her husband was charged for the second time with involuntary manslaughter in relation to the 2021 Rust shooting case, which was dismissed in 2024.

Hilaria shared that photographers were present and that she was “mobbed in the morning,” describing the situation as totally “insane.” She recalled reading a headline that said, “Brrr! Hilaria Baldwin Nails Mob Wife Aesthetic in Freezing Temps!”

Later, after listening to the audio of commentators questioning her choice of attire—including a mini skirt, black fishnet stockings, and a metallic jacket—she explained that her husband needed to get into the car, and she dressed that way to “protect him.”

The reality show star revealed that she then went inside, put on an even more “ridiculous outfit,” and went back outside. She added, “I mean, the fact that they didn’t realize I was messing with them is extraordinary.”

Elaborating on her plan and how it worked, she shared that she positioned herself so that the paparazzi had their backs to the apartment while a car pulled up. Alec got into the vehicle and drove off.

Advertisement

After that, she simply walked back inside the house. Hilaria made one thing clear—she did not do it for attention.

She stated that people label her as an “attention-seeker” and that they make assumptions about her actions because they don’t understand what she is doing, so they assume she’s “nuts.”

Hilaria added, “I’m like, you know what? Call me nuts, but you know what?” she said. “I’m gonna take care of my husband, and I’m gonna take care of my kids.”

Viewers can catch The Baldwins on TLC on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.